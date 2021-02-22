Winter weather impacts blood supply at American Red Cross

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations after last week’s winter weather impacted appointments resulting in less blood available for emergencies.

Healthy people, especially those with type O blood, are highly encouraged to donate blood.

According to the red cross, in Virginia over 200 units of blood went uncollected after multiple blood drives were canceled across the Commonwealth. At the national level, cancelations at hundreds of blood drives caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

The red cross said they test blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. This testing allows people who have COVID-19 antibodies to help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Here’s a list of upcoming blood donation events in our area:

Caroline County

3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Bowling Green Baptist Church, N. 225 Main Street

_______________

Chesterfield

Chester

3/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA Chester, 3011 W Hundred Road

Chesterfield

2/27/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Woodlake United Methodist Church, 15460 Hampton Park Dr.

3/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesterfield County-Central Library, Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd

3/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harpers Mill, 8600 Pullman Ln

3/4/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harpers Mill, 8600 Pullman Ln

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Swift Creek Family YMCA, 15800 Hampton Park Drive

Midlothian

2/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 186 Midlothian, 901 Otterdale Rd

2/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crestwood Presbyterian Church, 1200 Charter Colony Pkwy

3/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd.

3/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Clover Hill Church, 12310 Bailey Bridge Road

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Road

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tomahawk Ruritan Club, 4101 N Bailey Bridge Rd

Moseley

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkway Baptist Church, 8508 Beaver Ridge Road

Richmond

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kingsland Baptist Church, 8801 Perrymont Rd

2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy

2/26/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Celebration Center, 879 Research Rd, Across from Chesterfield Towne Center

3/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy

3/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike

3/5/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy

3/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesterfield Towne Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike

3/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr

3/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr

3/12/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy

3/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., CJW Medical Center- Johnston Willis Campus, 1401 Johnston Willis Dr, Stalker Auditorium-Enter at Main Hospital Entrance

_______________

Richmond City

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hilton – Richmond Downtown, 501 E. Broad Street

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., McGlothlin Medical Education Center, 1201 E Marshall St, 3rd Floor Room 3-101

2/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Pace Center, 700 W Franklin Street, Next to VCU Brandt-Rhoads Residence Halls

3/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Pace Center, 700 W Franklin Street, Next to VCU Brandt-Rhoads Residence Halls

3/2/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Campus, 7101 Jahnke Road, Kraus Auditorium – Second Floor

3/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Graduate Richmond, 301 West Franklin Street

3/3/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Road.

3/3/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Avenue

3/3/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Graduate Richmond, 301 West Franklin Street

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Graduate Richmond, 301 West Franklin Street

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Richmond Raceway, 600 E. Laburnum Ave

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Richmond Raceway, 600 E. Laburnum Ave

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Graduate Richmond, 301 West Franklin Street

3/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Pace Center, 700 W Franklin Street, Next to VCU Brandt-Rhoads Residence Halls

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., McGlothlin Medical Education Center, 1201 E Marshall St, 3rd Floor Room 3-101

3/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Downtown YMCA of Greater Richmond, 2 W. Franklin St.

3/10/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Biotech II, 700 North 5th Street, Division of Forensic Science

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hilton – Richmond Downtown, 501 E. Broad Street

Powhatan

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Powhatan Moose Lodge, 4140 Old Buckingham Road, Hwy 13

_______________

Prince Edward County

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Longwood University, Lankford Student Union, Redford Street

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 1301 Milnwood Road

_______________

Prince George

3/10/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Unity Baptist Church-Prince George, 4951 Mt. Sinai Road

_______________

Hanover

Ashland

3/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Patrick Henry YMCA, 217 Ashcake Rd

3/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 105 S. Snead Street

Hanover

3/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lebanon United Methodist Church, 8492 Peaks Rd

Mechanicsville

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7168 Flag Lane

2/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Highland Baptist Church, 9200 New Ashcake Road

3/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Honey Meadows Homeowners Association, 10004 Meadow Pond Dr

3/10/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hanover Lanes, 7313 Bell Creek Road

3/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7168 Flag Lane

3/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pebble Creek Homeowners Association, 6069 Green Haven Drive

_______________

To make an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.