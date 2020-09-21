Wintergreen announces reopening plans

NELLYSFORD, Va. (AP) – Wintergreen, a ski resort in Nellysford, says it expects to reopen for the winter season with precautions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wintergreen Resort in Nellysford announced it plans to open on Dec. 11 with social distancing, capacity limits and a mandatory mask mandate in place.

A letter released by General Manager Rod Kessler last week said the resort will restrict the number of daily lift tickets sold and prioritize members and season pass holders. The letter stated that chair lifts will also be managed to accommodate social distancing and staff will monitor the number of people in lodges and restaurants.