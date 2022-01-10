Wintergreen Resort sees ‘best conditions of the season’ after 16-inch snowfall

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WSET) — Wintergreen Resort had its busiest day with the best conditions of the season over the weekend after cold weather brought plenty of fresh snow.

The resort got 16 inches of snow last week on top of all the snow-making machines on the grounds.

The resort’s general manager said it will be a good week this week to hit the slopes.

“Everything is a winter wonderland at Wintergreen this week,” Gamble told WSET. “Winter weather, snow, snowmaking, good skiing, it’s really very good right now.”

More tickets will be released online Monday.