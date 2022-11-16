ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was scheduled for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Albemarle General District Court. Jones appeared emotionless as his charges were read to him via video link.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a witness told authorities that Jones shot Devin Chandler in his sleep. The witness said that they saw Jones point the gun at Chandler while he was sleeping.

Chandler — along with Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry — was killed in the shooting. Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins were wounded in the shooting.

The witness also said Jones was targeting certain people and that the gunfire was not random.

UVA footballs players D’Sean Perry (left), Lavel Davis, Jr. (center) and Devin Chandler (right) were killed in a shooting in the university’s campus on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Photos: UVA Athletics)

Jones was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three firearm charges for the shooting of Davis, Perry and Chandler. He now has additional charges that have been filed for the malicious wounding of Morgan and the malicious wounding of Hollins, with two more firearm charges.

During his initial court appearance, Jones was not required to file a plea, however, Judge Andrew Sneathern appointed a temporary attorney for Jones until he retains his own counsel at his request. Jones previously worked at the Charlottesville Boys and Girls Club and at a local hospital 8 hours a week. His bi-weekly pay was $360 making him eligible for a court-appointed attorney, according to the judge.

Jones was previously known to police in the state, after being arrested in February 2021, in Chesterfield County for concealed weapons charges. In October 2021, Jones also received a suspended sentence for a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge with property damage and reckless driving. He also received a suspended sentence for an incident that happened in October 2020.

Jones’ next court date is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Flowers and tributes adorn Scott Stadium at the University of Virginia after a deadly shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13 claimed the lives of three students. Credit: Allie Barefoot/8News.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.