Woman arrested at Roanoke mall with dead baby in shopping bag

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a woman has been arrested after attacking a police officer and found to be carrying a shopping bag that contained the body of a dead baby.

The Roanoke Times reports that the incident occurred Sunday at the Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said that police initially responded to the mall for a report “of a female behaving erratically.” She said an officer who responded was attacked and suffered a minor injury. Police said the woman is 34-year-old Mandy Lavonne Lacy.

The child’s death remains under investigation. Lacy was charged with assaulting a police officer. The investigation is ongoing. 

