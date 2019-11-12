Woman caught on camera stealing wallet at Virginia nail salon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman has a reminder as we turn the corner to the holidays: Keep an eye on your wallet.

That’s because Terry Wamsley’s wallet was taken right from under her at a nail salon on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

It wasn’t just the money she was worried about, but something much more personal. Surveillance video shows Wamsley and another women wearing orange getting their nails manicured at a salon when the other woman reaches into a purse on the floor, grabs a wallet and sticks it down her shirt.

“It makes me feel violated. That was my wallet and my personal information,” said Wamsley.

Police say the woman in the orange bought gas, attempted to buy $220 dollars worth of shoes and got away with about $50 dollars in cash.

“She has everything, my social security card was in my wallet, she had my ID, my credit cards; everything,” said Wamsley.

Wamsley says she is emotional because there was something sentimental inside that wallet: a clipping of her mother’s obituary.

“I would always take it out and look at it,” said Wamsley. “You are going to make me cry.”

Wamsley filed a police report. Meanwhile, she has a reminder for everyone.

“Especially this time of year, we all need to be aware of our surroundings. When you walk into a store or a location look around, see who is in there and don’t be playing on your phone.”

Norfolk Police continue to investigate. 10 On Your Side is waiting to hear back from police with more details about the ongoing investigation.