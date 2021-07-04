Woman dead after Saturday night shooting in Bedford; suspect in custody

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Bedford are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening.

According to the Bedford Police Department, the incident took place around 10 p.m. at the 900 block of Burks Hill Road.

Responding officers found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Jessica Ryan Moore, 36, of Bedford, was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital where she died from the shooting.

During the investigation, officers determined that the injury was caused by a male who was a passenger in Moore’s vehicle as she was driving.

Officers arrested Daniel Joseph Norwood, 34, of Lynchburg with the shooting.

He is being charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Handling of a Firearm and is currently being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center of the Blue Ridge Region Jail.