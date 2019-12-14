Woman dies in apartment fire in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman died in an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in Albemarle County.

Fire crews were called to Northwoods Grove Road around 1:00 p.m. and were able to put out the flames within minutes.

A woman was declared dead on-scene, according to a news release. Authorities have not released the identity of the woman killed.

No other injuries were reported and it does not appear that anyone else was at home at the time of the fire.

One dog was rescued from the apartment.


This fire remains under investigation.

