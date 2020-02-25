Woman gets pinned in drive-thru lane of Virginia Beach bank, suffers life-threatening injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was rushed to the hospital following an accident in the parking lot of a PNC bank in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the accident came around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a PNC bank located at 4806 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

The woman was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed the woman had gone through the drive thru lane of the bank when she opened her door to retrieve something that was dropped.

Reports say the woman’s vehicle rolled forward and the door struck the building, pinning the woman in the car.

Witnesses who work at nearby businesses tell 10 On Your Side first responders had to break the passenger side windows to get to the woman.

VBPD are investigating a single vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of the PNC bank, 4860 Virginia Beach Blvd. One adult was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. More to follow. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 24, 2020

