YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 76-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in York County after she hit another car and her vehicle flipped, trapping her and her husband inside, police said.

Around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, state police were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.

The preliminary investigations revealed that 76-year-old Christine Meeske was traveling fast on eastbound on E. Rochambeau, west of Route 143. She was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox SUV when she crashed into a 2020 Toyota Camry, also traveling eastbound on E. Rochambeau, officials said. She lost control and drove off the road.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police Courtesy: Virginia State Police Courtesy: Virginia State Police

After driving into a ditch and striking a culvert, the SUV flipped on the roof and trapped Meeske and her husband inside. She died on impact, while her husband was extracted from the vehicle’s passenger seat and flown to VCU in Richmond.

The driver of the Toyota suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Meeske was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.