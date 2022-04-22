CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Clarke County.

According to police, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was headed South on Retreat Road outside of Winchester when it ran off the right side of the road. The Jeep hit a mailbox, telephone pole, tree and five parked cars before coming to a stop.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Nicole Gray of Nashville, Tennessee, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured during the crash. A passenger, identified as 34-year-old Michael Ables of Bluemont, Virginia, was ejected from the Jeep and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

One of the parked vehicles that was hit had two occupants, one of whom was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Charges are pending and the crash is still under investigation.