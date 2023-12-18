STRASBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed by a Strasburg Police officer in a hotel parking lot late Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call describing a woman who was allegedly acting erratically, damaging property and threatening people.

Officers were dispatched to the location of the incident — a hotel located on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg — where they found the suspect in the hotel’s rear parking lot.

“An altercation ensued as the female attacked the officer and gained control of the officer’s ASP baton and used it to strike the officer in the head,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said. “The officer discharged his firearm and struck the woman.”

The woman was then taken to Winchester Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

“The female’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification, examination, and autopsy,” a police spokesperson said. “The officer was transported to the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.”

There were no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is continuing to investigate.