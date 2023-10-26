WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A William & Mary student is fighting for her life after being hit by a car driven by the president and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Thursday morning.

State police has confirmed Clifford Bridges Fleet III, 53, of Richmond was driving a 2023 Audi SUV eastbound when he hit the 21-year-old female pedestrian at the intersection of Richmond Road and Armistead Avenue.

According to city officials, both Williamsburg fire and police departments responded to the traffic incident which occurred at approximately 8:12 a.m.

The City’s medical director provided care for the victim at the scene and during the transport to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

The Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team along with the Commonwealth Attorney were notified and arrived on scene to assist in the investigation.

As the investigation continues, officials say Richmond Road, between Boundary Street and the westbound side of Dawson Circle, is closed

“Earlier this morning one of our students was involved in a pedestrian-vehicle accident on Richmond Road in the area of Sorority Court and was seriously injured,” said Ginger Ambler, Vice President for Student Affairs at William & Mary. “Our thoughts are with this student and her family and friends.”

Out of respect for the student’s privacy and in accordance with university practice, the school said the identity of the victim will remain confidential at this time.

8News reached out to the foundation’s administrators who responded with an emailed statement of their condolences to the woman struck.

“Our prayers and concerns are for the health and safety of the individual involved in a car accident with President Fleet on Richmond Road earlier this morning. Our thoughts are also with their family at this very difficult time,” a spokesperson from the foundation said, “President Fleet and the Foundation are cooperating fully with law enforcement conducting the investigation and defer further comment on the situation to the Virginia State Police.”

Fleet did not suffer any injuries from the incident.

Officials confirm neither speed not alcohol are contributing factors in this investigation which remains ongoing.

Charges are pending and updates are to be soon released.