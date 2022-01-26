Woman’s body found in water near the Cavalier yacht club in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a confirmed drowning near the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club in Virginia Beach on Tuesday morning.

Virginia Beach dispatchers still didn’t have many details as of 12:15 p.m., but confirmed the body of an adult female was found in Linkhorn Bay, near the 1000 block of Cardinal Road. The 911 call came in at 8:49 a.m.

Virginia Beach EMS Chief John Bianco said the body was found in the water when authorities arrived. The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.