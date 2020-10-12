Wood Ministry out of Bedford, Va has plenty of wood but needs volunteers

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Main Street United Methodist Church and its volunteers started a Wood Ministry back in winter of 2001, to help those in need heat their homes. Roger Layne Co-founder of Wood Ministry back in 2001 was at Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford County and noticed plenty of applewood stacked on the ground from apple trees that had been cut down. Roger was informed that the wood was set aside for people to come and pick up for firewood, but nobody had shown up to pick up the wood. This gave Roger an idea.

“Something kind of clicked in my head, that maybe they didn’t have a chainsaw to cut it smaller, didn’t have a truck to haul it. So I asked him would he be able to donate it if I was to get it out of his orchard… and that’s how the Wood ministry started.” Roger M. Layne – Co-founder of Wood Ministry – Main St United Methodist Church

The Wood Ministry with Main Street United Methodist Church doesn’t have the ability to serve those in need outside of Bedford County. Roger Layne says he would like to see more wood ministries come together across the commonwealth.

“Now we’re getting calls from the western part of the state and we can’t handle that big of an area so concentrate on Bedford County and the Town of Bedford.” Roger M. Layne – Co-founder of Wood Ministry – Main St United Methodist Church

Many people still use wood to heat their homes, and with the economic effects of COVID-19 people may need more help than before.

“This year we think we’ll really get overloaded because of the moratorium with 90 or 120-day delay on a lot of bills for rent, electric bills, not being evicted because of COVID-19. The bills are becoming due now, so, therefore, they have to be responsible for the past bills that they hadn’t paid.” Roger M. Layne – Co-founder of Wood Ministry – Main St United Methodist Church

If you would like to request some wood from the Wood Ministry contact either Bedford Christian Ministries, Lake Christian Ministries, or Bedford Social Services.

For more information on becoming a volunteer contact Main Street United Methodist Church at office@msumcbedford.org or call (540) 586-8878

