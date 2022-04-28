WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help locating a man they way is wanted for indecent exposure.

According to police, on Wednesday, April 13, a 42-year-old woman was walking her dog at the Woodwind Villa Apartments on Saxophone way in Woodbridge when she saw a man remove his pants and walk around nude.

The man then went back to pick his pants up, put them back on and left without making contact with the woman.

The man was seen again at the apartment complex on Friday, April 22, which prompted the property manager to call the police.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Kenyar Vashon Sheppard of Woodbridge. He is described as a Black man standing about 5’8″ and weighing around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The photo below is from 2015.