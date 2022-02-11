Woodbridge teacher charged with assault after spitting on student

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WRIC) — A Prince William County Public School teacher has been arrested and charged with assault and battery after spitting on a student at school.

According to Prince William County Police, on Feb. 4, a student at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge was having a mental health crisis and had to be temporarily restrained. When the student was released, they were reportedly spit on by a teacher that had helped restrain them.

The incident reportedly took place in a classroom during school hours, and no injuries were reported by the student.

PWPD identified the teacher as 46-year-old Eselyn Maheia, who was arrested on Feb. 11 after the conclusion of the investigation. Maheia was charged with assault and battery and was released on a court summons.