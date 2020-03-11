Woodbridge woman wins $1 million from scratcher she bought while driving through Henrico

(WRIC) — Jacquelyn Lombos, of Northern Virginia, won $1 million from a scratcher she bought from a Henrico gas station while driving home from Hampton Roads.
Halfway through her trip back home to Woodbridge, Lambos said she and her friend stopped for gas at the Fas Mart on 5101 Richmond Henrico Turnpike. She bought a Millionaire Maker Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery, and the two took turns scratching it as they waited for the gas tank to fill.
That’s when they discovered it was worth $1 million.
“He looked at it, and I looked at it,” she said. “We asked, ‘Is this for real? Are we missing something?”
The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 244,800.
When the friends took the ticket back into the Fas Mart, the clerk confirmed it was a winning ticket.
She had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $601,684 before taxes. Lombos, who works in health care and is also an adjunct professor, said she chose the cash option.
What will Lombos do with the money? She said she intends to take care of her family with the winnings, including paying for her daughter’s college.
