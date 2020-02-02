World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A lot can happen in 100 years, births deaths, peace and wars.

Roosevelt Ruffin has seen it all.

The World War II Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday and marked the occasion with a big party in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

“I am so very proud to be his daughter I really am,” said Linda Harris

That was the overall feeling today when celebrating Roosevelt Ruffin’s 100th year birthday.

Turning 100 is an accomplishment in itself – but Ruffin is no ordinary man he is a decorated World War II Veteran.

Ruffin is a recipient of many honorary service medals such as the Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, and the American Campaign Medal.

Mr. Ruffin was a strong man in those years and on his birthday he didn’t let anyone forget it.

“I am so happy and he is in good health too he really is. Still strong and wants to arm wrestle,” said Harris.

But the love really was felt from the dozens of family members in attendance today.

“Eight kids, 33 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren. I mean what a legacy. That’s a whole unit in the army,” said Major John Adams

“A labor of love. He’s my favorite guy, I love him absolutely and it’s a blessing to have him with us today it really is,” said his granddaughter Delmia Butler.

For Major Adams being here feels like a privilege.

“It’s almost like a little bit tingly because he is such a humble man. Someone who fought the Germans in World War II in late December in France. As being a combat vet myself I respect that.” he said.

For his granddaughter, it’s a blessing.

“It’s important to honor our grandparents and to be apart of their life, no matter how long or small just spend time with them because its that time to reflect upon years later and be glad that you were a part of that,” she said.

Mr. Ruffin said the secret to making it to 100 years is prayer.