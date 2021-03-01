Would-be wedding guests surprise newlyweds with a drive-by celebration

WAVERLY, Va. (WAVY) – Keli Monahan began planning for her wedding even before she got engaged.

When her fiance, Drew, proposed in January 2020, she already had a big wedding in mind.

Three months later, the pandemic caused shutdowns across the United States.

At first, the Keli and Drew thought their wedding, planned for February 20, 2021, might be able to go forward as they had planned.

But as the spread of the virus accelerated throughout the year, they cut their guest list, first in half, then down to just a small group of immediate family and friends.

“It was super small and intimate, which was wonderful,” Keli said. “It was hard, don’t get me wrong, we had a lot of people we couldn’t have with us but we were thankful to still be able to do it.”

After the small ceremony, Keli and Drew walked out of Spring Hill Church into the February cold.

A few cars drove by and honked in congratulations.

“We didn’t know what was going on, I was like, ‘That was pretty cool,’” Drew said.

Then, a parade of cars appeared, filled with family and friends who held signs and honked and cheered for the newlyweds.

For the first time that day, Keli cried.

“Knowing they took all of that time to put this together, just standing there realizing what was happening was just amazing,” she said. “It was overwhelming and it was emotional and it was a lot of different things, but it was amazing.”