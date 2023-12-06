AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will hold a holiday wreath laying event in Amelia County as part of an honoring ceremony with other Virginia veteran cemeteries.

The Department and its community partners will host a wreath laying event on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, located at 10300 Pridesville Road, to honor veterans over the holiday.

Wreaths adorning veteran graves as part of an event hosted by the Virginia Deparment of Veteran Services and its community partners to honor veterans over the holiday. (Photo: Virginia Department of Veteran Services)

The event will have speakers, patriotic music and will end with volunteers placing wreaths on each gravesite.

The Department of Veterans Services encourages those attending the Amelia cemetery event to carpool and to arrive between 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. as cemetery parking will be limited. Some vehicle accommodations will be given onsite when possible, according to organizers.

Other wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.