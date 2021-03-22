Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg to close in April

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Yankee Candle’s famous flagship store in Williamsburg is set to close in mid-April.

It’s a surprise given how the expansive 45,000-square-foot “Candle Village” store on Richmond Road is seen as a destination for fans of the candles and all things Christmas. The store has its own Christmas village inside, with fake snow even falling from the ceiling.

A spokesperson for the company did not disclose the reason for the closure, but shared this statement with WAVY: “No store closing decision is ever made lightly or without careful thought and consideration. We are grateful to our Williamsburg store employees who have consistently delivered an amazing guest experience to thousands of guests over the last 15 years and we will provide them with transition assistance.”

There will still be several smaller Yankee Candle locations in Hampton Roads going forward, at the Greenbrier, Lynnhaven and Patrick Henry malls.

Yankee Candle’s other flagship store in Massachusetts had to layoff some workers in 2020 due to the pandemic, but reopened during the summer.