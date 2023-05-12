ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — After more than two years, federal officials have unsealed charges against an Iranian man accused of fixing visas for Iranian citizens who wanted to stay in the United States.

An indictment against Hesam Fatehi Peykani, 38, was filed under seal in July 2020, with prosecutors arguing that announcing the charges publicly before Peykani is arrested would compromise “the government’s ability to locate and arrest the defendant.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But now, more than two years later, and with Peykani allegedly in hiding in Sweden, the government submitted to the court that the original reasons for the seal “no longer apply.”

The Accusation

In the newly unsealed indictment, prosecutors accuse Paykani of running a visa-fixing scheme in which Iranian citizens hoping to enter the united States — and to stay permanently — would pay Peykani to coach them through the application for a tourist visa, guiding them to the lies that would speed their application through the process.

“Peykani allegedly exploited individuals and the U.S. immigration system through his visa scheme, trading on lies and fake documents to facilitate the illegal entry of Iranian citizens into the United States under false pretenses,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We are committed to holding accountable those who seek personal monetary gain by compromising and undermining the integrity of the immigration process.”

In the case of one immigrant, identified by prosecutors as A.M., Peykani provided fake documents that backed up false claims about her marital status, work history and living family in Iran — al factors the United States considers when deciding to grant a tourist visa.

In another case, a couple identified as M.G. and N.D., who traveled to the United States with their child, were coached to tell border patrol that they had another child at home in Iran.

Peykani also provided counterfeit visa stamps to some immigrants to support claims that they had traveled outside of Iran before.

“Hesam Fatehi Peykani is allegedly part of a larger Iranian smuggling network that purportedly lined their own pockets by cheating Iranian citizens out of thousands of dollars and lying to the U.S. government,” said Special Agent in Charge Derek W. Gordon of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C. Field Office.

According to the Department of Justice, Peykani remains at large in Sweden.