YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Linda Ryan wasn’t all that surprised when the Virginia Lottery contacted her to tell her she’d won something.

Ryan, who lives in Seaford, Va., liked to play Virginia Lottery games online, so she knew she would win at some point.

But it was what she’d won in a Cash 5 with EZ Match game that had her dancing around the kitchen.

“Maybe I won five or ten dollars,” Ryan said she thought to herself. Instead, she won a $316,604 jackpot.

Linda Ryan with a check for her winnings. Photo: Virginia Lottery

Ryan purchased her ticket online in August and used Easy Pick to allow the computer to randomly select her numbers. The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-23-28-33-34.

Ryan said she has no immediate plans for the money she won except to pay the bills.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot that begins at a minimum of $100,000. If no one matches all five winning numbers in the first round, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

All Virginia Lottery profits go toward the commonwealth’s K-12 school system. York County has received more than $5.3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education in the last fiscal year, according to the Virginia Lottery.