York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office looking for man connected to shooting

(WRIC) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the location of a James City County man.
Alexander Berkley is wanted by police for the shooting of a man on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Police considers Berkley armed and dangerous.
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you know the location of Berkley or have any information call the Sheriff’s Office Tip line at (757) 890- 4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
