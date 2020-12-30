York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office looking for man connected to shooting

(WRIC) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the location of a James City County man.

Alexander Berkley is wanted by police for the shooting of a man on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Alexander Berkley is wanted by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting.

Police considers Berkley armed and dangerous.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you know the location of Berkley or have any information call the Sheriff’s Office Tip line at (757) 890- 4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.