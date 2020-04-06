York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reports 2 additional deputies testing positive for COVID-19

YORK-POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is now reporting 3 deputies who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials first reported the first case Sunday morning. According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the deputy left work on March 25 and has not returned to work since. Officials say the deputy was tested on March 26, and the results were received Saturday.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported two other courthouse deputies and one civilian courthouse employee who has had similar symptoms. All have self-quarantined as well, officials say.

Officials are now saying that the two other deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.

The courthouse has been thoroughly cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines and will be open to resume business Tuesday.

