YORKTOWN, Va. (WRIC) — Yorktown will be celebrating the 241st anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown with a multi-day celebration that is packed with community events.

On October 19, 1781, British forces in Yorktown requested a cease-fire, which would become the last major military action of the American Revolution. This effectively secured independence for the American colonies after over six years of conflict.

Over 200 years later, Yorktown is celebrating its history, as well as what makes Yorktown so great today, with day after day of community events between Oct. 15 and Oct. 19.

Check out a complete list of things to do this weekend and next week throughout Yorktown:

Saturday, Oct. 15

The Yorktown Victory Celebration at the American Revolution Museum: Visitors can enjoy artillery demonstrations, performances by the Fifes and Drums of York Town, and reenactments, all included with museum admission. The museum is located at 200 Water Street.

Listen to live music, enjoy views of the York River and shop for local food and artwork. The market is located at 401 Water Street and will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Battle of the Chefs: The Watermen’s Museum will hold celebrate Victory at Yorktown Weekend with living-history programs, maritime and folk music, arts and crafts, children’s activities and vendors. On Sunday, the museum will hold the Battle of the Chefs, with teams portraying the British and the American and French allies competing. The event is free to the public.

Performances at the Gallery at York Hall: Acoustical guitarist Lou Vangieri will perform at York Hall from 12 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, The Gallery is located at the Yorktown Battlefield at 301 Main Street.

The British Invasion Walking Tour: The Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters are offering ticketed historic walking tours and talks, throughout the weekend. On Sunday, learn about the British Invasion as you follow in the footsteps of the British Redcoats. The tour is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase now. Tours will also be available on Friday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Wreath-laying ceremonies: A 10:45 a.m. ceremony on Tuesday will honor British soldiers in the garden at the Nelson House, located at 200-208 Nelson Street, at the plaque of General Charles Cornwallis. This ceremony will be immediately followed by an 11:30 a.m. ceremony honoring the Loyalists at the Queen’s Rangers commemorative plaque along the York River waterfront.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Yorktown Day Parade: The festivities will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the parade on Main Street. The Parade will be immediately followed by a commemorative ceremony at the Monument to Victory and Alliance, also known as the Yorktown Victory Monument.

Book signings: The Gallery at York Hall, located at 301 Main Street,will present book-signing events by three authors from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Surrender Field Tour: The Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters are offering ticketed historic walking tours and talks, throughout the weekend. On Wednesday, learn about the surrender at Yorktown that took place over 200 years ago. The tour is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase now. Tours will also be available on Friday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 16.

Wreath-laying ceremonies: Morning wreath-laying ceremonies will be held to honor British, French and Canadian forces in memory of those who fought and died during the siege of Yorktown in 1781. Ceremonies will be held at the the French Cemetery and Monument to Alliance and Victory in Colonial National Historical Park at 11 a.m.