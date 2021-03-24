You can help a Coast Guard member’s Virginia Beach-themed Nike shoe become reality

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads native and Coast Guard member needs your help to see his Virginia-Beach themed shoe come to life.

Salem High School grad Kenny Jones created the design for the #haveanikesbday contest through Nike SB News and Info, nikesbornothing on Instagram. Nike SBs are a popular skateboarding shoe.

Ya’ll go like my post on my IG please pic.twitter.com/iorWbYfMtv — Kenny (@kenjo757) March 18, 2021

Jones’ design uses the color palette from the famous painting “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” with different shades of blue to represent water and a tan outsole for sand. It also includes the Oceanfront’s infamous “no cursing” signs, a trident for King Neptune, and music symbols to pay homage to the city’s music legends.

“Anything with King Neptune is awesome. So, the trident is the coolest part to me. You know the music note, because you know the music legends, we have music legends that are iconic for anyplace, but they’re all from this place which makes it insane. Like Timbaland, Clipse, Pusha T they all went to the same high school I went to.”

And don’t forget Something in the Water creator and music superstar Pharrell Williams. He’s a Princess Anne grad.

The winner of the contest gets a copy of their shoe design and the custom shoe will be available to the public for purchase. The contest is not affiliated with Nike.

Voting is on the nikesbornothing Instagram account. The second round of the contest ends at noon on Wednesday, and Jones’ design was in the lead as of Wednesday morning. The account has instructions on how to vote.