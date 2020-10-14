You can now pay Virginia tolls using an app

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Add this to the list of things you can do with your smartphone!
Globalvia, a transport support concession company, recently launched Slora, a free mobile app that allows drivers to pay tolls in real-time without needing a pre-funded EZ-Pass, credit card, or cash.
The app can be used on nearly every major toll road in Virginia, including:
- Pocahontas Parkway
- Powhite Parkway Extension
- Dulles Toll Road
- Chesapeake Expressway
- Dominion Boulevard
- South Norfolk Jordan Bridge
- Coleman Bridge
- Elizabeth River Tunnels (Midtown & Downtown)
- Interstate-64
- Interstate-66
- Interstate-95
- Interstate-395
- Interstate-495
Slora is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Registered users will need to enter their license plate and credit card information. Drivers can simply drive through the E-Z Pass Express Lanes and the app will pay the toll on their behalf.
Click here for a complete list of supported highways.
