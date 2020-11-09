You could start 2021 $1 million richer with Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While many would consider 2020 an unlucky year, the Virginia Lotter may have just what you need to turn your luck around in 2021.

This month lottery is relaunching one of it’s most popular games, Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Last year tickets sold out, so they’ve increased the number of available tickets from 330,000 to 500,00, and increased the number of winning tickets. Here are this year’s prizes:

Four $1 million winning tickets

Six $100,000 winning tickets

500 tickets that each win $500

“We know Virginia Lottery players look forward to the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle each year,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “Between the excitement of a limited number of tickets and the prospect of starting the year with a million dollars, this is an offering that is sure to be wildly popular.”

Tickets are $20 each and can bought at Virginia Lottery retailers across the state. The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 2 p.m. on January 1. Click here to see the number of available tickets remaining.

