RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is accepting ideas and comments for Virginia’s next energy plan.

According to the governor’s office, the energy plan will focus on lowering the cost of living, creating jobs and bringing people to Virginia.

“Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides transparent and data-driven information for Virginians about costs, and is an ‘all of the above’ approach,” Youngkin said in a release. “We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people. How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians.”

Those wishing to share their ideas or submit comments may do so through an online stakeholder survey or by emailing energyplan@energy.virginia.gov.

More information can be found on the Virginia Energy Plan webpage.