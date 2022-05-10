RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin will have to pick another commissioner for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles after rescinding the offer to his initial choice, Peter Lacy, following accusations that Lacy acted inappropriately during his time as the head of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

A report from The Indianapolis Star revealed allegations of inappropriate behavior by Lacy as commissioner of the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Lacy abruptly resigned as head of the agency on April 27, a day after a meeting where he “appeared intoxicated.” Those in attendance at the meeting said he was slurring his words, seemed to be confused and “made an off-color remark about Viagra to a female staffer,” according to the newspaper’s report.

Youngkin’s selection of Lacy was not made public, but news of the job offer was leaked on a political analyst’s website on Monday.

A spokesperson for the governor said that Lacy spoke with Virginia Transportation Secretary W. Sheppard Miller on Tuesday morning about the offer.

“Mr. Lacy rescinded his acceptance and the Secretary concurred with that decision. He informed Mr. Lacy the Commonwealth rescinded the offer of employment,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter wrote in an email. Porter did not share any other details regarding the decision.

The Indianapolis Star’s investigation also revealed accusations that Lacy showed a pattern of inappropriate behavior with staff, including “crude sexual remarks to women” and outbursts where he would throw items and berate employees.

Lacy was set to replace Rick Holcomb, who retired as Virginia DMV’s commissioner months ago after 28 years on the job. Linda Ford, DMV’s deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, is currently serving as acting commissioner.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.