RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration won’t reach its goal of processing all applications from state employees who want to continue working from home by Friday as workers are expected to return to their offices next month.

Several state government employees have been permitted to work remotely since 2020, but Gov. Youngkin announced he was imposing a new policy that would bring them back to the office full-time starting July 5.

Gov. Youngkin’s administration set a May 20 deadline for employees, who must have a health or other valid personal reason to seek an exception, to submit telework requests. The state aimed to finish reviewing them all by June 3.

But Youngkin’s chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, informed all executive branch agency heads, executive HR directors and cabinet secretaries and their deputies that the administration won’t be able to meet its planned deadline.

“While we continue working through the telework requests as expeditiously as possible, we are informing you we will not have all of them returned to agencies by the June 3 date as previously anticipated,” he wrote in a June 3 email obtained by 8News reporter Jackie DeFusco. “Every effort is being made to process the requests in a timely manner and anticipate completion of this step in the process by early next week.”

A member of Youngkin’s office told DeFusco that the June 5 deadline regarding workers’ return to work remains in place and that many of those who submitted requests early have likely received a response from the state.

But some state agencies received an overwhelming amount of applications and some workers submitted applications late, 8News was told.

8News reporter Jackie DeFusco contributed to this story.