RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced plans to allocate $50 million in Virginia’s budget to go toward a conservation project in the City of Richmond.

The money would assist in upgrades to the city’s combined sewer overflow control project.

The project has been in the works as early as 2021, as officials have worked to improve the city’s outdated sewage system and prevent the pollution of the James River in times of flooding and heavy rainfall.

In the past, the project has been projected to cost $1.3 billion — more than the City of Richmond’s entire annual budget — with a completion goal of 2035.

The investment was announced as part of a proposal to include an additional $500 million from Virginia’s budget to go toward conservation projects across the state. Youngkin also announced over half of that money would be going toward water quality improvements.

“As Virginians, we are blessed to be surrounded by an abundance of treasured natural resources. This investment delivers on my administration’s steadfast commitment to ensure our natural resources are preserved for future Virginians to enjoy,” Youngkin said. “We are prioritizing funding to further advance Chesapeake Bay goals, support vulnerable communities at risk of flooding, and bolster state parks.”

A full breakdown of the projects set to receive this funding can be found on the governor’s website.