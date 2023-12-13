RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — $300 million has been added to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget to fund priority one waiver slots for Virginians with developmental disabilities and those who are on the current waitlist, his office announced Wednesday.

According to the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, there are currently over 3,400 Virginians on the priority one waiting list for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Developmental Disability (DD) waiver slots.

Developmental disability waivers offer support and services to both children and adults on Medicaid. The services differ based on the individual’s need and the program criteria.

“Whether it be paying for in-home care or the kind of assistive technology that can help an individual avoid living in a hospital, nursing home, or other institution, we know that these waivers can change lives,” said John Littel, Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

The waivers are said to cover services such as medical care, employment supports, assistance for community living, behavioral interventions and more.

The additional funding is a supplement to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Right Help, Right Now plan, put in place to “fix Virginia’s inadequate and overburdened behavioral health care system.”

“Today, I am proud to announce we are one step closer to the goal of providing enough priority one slots for everyone in urgent need of services by the end of my term,” said Youngkin. “Through these improvements, we are giving Virginians with disabilities the supports and services they need to live their best lives in their communities.”

DD Waivers are administered jointly by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) and the Virginia Department of Medical Assistant Services (DMAS). Waivers include Building Independence for individuals 18 and older, Family & Individual Support and Community Living — all of which are assigned based on need.

The 3,400 who are on the priority one waiting lists are said to urgently need the services and supports offered by the waiver in one year or less.