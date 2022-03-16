RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced Virginia has received federal assistance through a Major Disaster Declaration approved for the winter storm at the beginning of January.

According to the release, the federal assistance programs will help select localities in the state to recover from disaster damages and build back stronger, more resilient infrastructure.

On Jan. 2-3, a winter storm caused severe damages across the Commonwealth, dropping up to 14 inches of snow in some places, and completely shutting down miles of I-95– trapping drivers on the snowy interstate with nowhere to go for upwards of 22 hours.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will hold Applicant Briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants. This assistance is only for local, state, and eligible non-profit organizations and does not include individual households or private businesses.

“I am grateful for this approval of the Major Disaster Declaration which will expedite the recovery process,” Youngkin said in the release. “I thank the President and our federal partners and encourage all of our affected agencies and organizations in those counties to visit the portal and start the registration process so that we can build back our infrastructure and alleviate the damage caused by this major snow storm .”

According to the release, local, state, and eligible private non-profit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures in the following designated areas may be reimbursed 75% of eligible costs.

Albemarle County

Amelia County

Appomattox County

Bedford County

Buckingham County

Caroline County

Charlotte County

Culpeper County

Cumberland County

Essex County

Fauquier County

Fluvanna County

Goochland County

Greene County

Hanover King George County

King William County

Louisa County

Madison County

Nelson County

Orange County

Powhatan County

Prince Edward County

Rappahannock County

Spotsylvania County

Stafford County

Westmoreland County

City of Fredericksburg

Applicants will have until April 10, 2022 to register and submit a Request for Public Assistance (RPA) in the FEMA Grants Portal at https://grantee.fema.gov/.