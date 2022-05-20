RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Joined by several supporters and military members at the Virginia War Memorial, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremoniously signed several bills passed in 2022 in celebration of what his administration has done for Virginia’s military and veteran community. He also signed a proclamation to recognize May 21 as Armed Forces Day.
“Making Virginia the best place for military service members and their families to live and the number one state for service members to retire has been a priority of mine since day one,” Youngkin said. “When the time comes for service members to retire…we want them to make Virginia their permanent home. To help make that possible, we are working diligently to eliminate taxes on the first $40,000 in military retirement pay.”
The list of bills ceremoniously signed by Youngkin are as follows:
- HB 358, which directs the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to consider waiving small business permits for veteran-owned small businesses.
- HB 994, which directs the Board of Education to determine the feasibility of permitting active-duty members with dependents to apply for the Child Care Subsidy Program.
- HB 17, which protect members of some lawfully recognized military organizations from the crime of unlawful paramilitary activity while participating in educational exercises or public ceremonies unless done with malicious intent.
- HB 40, which gives disabled veterans special license plates that would carry over to their spouse upon their death as long as the spouse doesn’t remarry.
- HB 120, which gives free lifetime hunting and freshwater fishing licenses to veterans with service-connected disabilities of at least 30%.
- HB 210, which authorizes the Department of Military Affairs to use grant funding to recruit for Virginia’s National Guard.
- HB 230, which requires the Board of Education to provide teacher’s licenses to spouses of armed forces or Virginia National Guard members who have valid teacher’s licenses in other states.
- HB 231, which extends the paid leave period for armed forces members from 15 to 21 days.
- HB 354, which funds infrastructure projects that improve military readiness or quality of life for military communities.
- HB 642, which gives the Department of Military Affairs the power to pay the employer portion of health care premiums for Virginia National Guard or Virginia Defense Force members who meet certain requirements.
- HB 857, which adds parameters around Department of Military Affairs grants for Virginia National Guard members pursuing higher education.
- HB 957, which gives widows of service members who died in the line of duty a different rate for real estate tax, as long as the widow lives in the home and the tax rate does not exceed the tax rate on the general class of real estate.
- HB 1203, which establishes the position of Suicide Prevention Coordinator in the Department of Veterans Services to improve mental health services for military members and veterans.
- SB 212, which introduces special revenue-sharing license plates with the U.S. Navy emblem for active members and certain veterans.
- SB 768, which changes the definition of “qualified survivors and dependents” to include stepchildren of a deceased military member if they were claimed as dependents on the military member’s tax returns or Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System.