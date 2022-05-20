RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Joined by several supporters and military members at the Virginia War Memorial, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremoniously signed several bills passed in 2022 in celebration of what his administration has done for Virginia’s military and veteran community. He also signed a proclamation to recognize May 21 as Armed Forces Day.

“Making Virginia the best place for military service members and their families to live and the number one state for service members to retire has been a priority of mine since day one,” Youngkin said. “When the time comes for service members to retire…we want them to make Virginia their permanent home. To help make that possible, we are working diligently to eliminate taxes on the first $40,000 in military retirement pay.”

The list of bills ceremoniously signed by Youngkin are as follows: