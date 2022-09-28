RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In anticipation of Hurricane Ian reaching Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a State of Emergency.

Hurricane Ian is currently causing widespread destruction in Florida, and is expected to reach Virginia over the weekend. The storm has the potential to being severe rainfall, flooding, strong wind and tornadoes to the Commonwealth.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the State of Emergency allows the state to mobilize resouces and equipment necessary for response efforts.

“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”

The Virginia Emergency Support Team is actively monitoring the situation and preparing for the storm to reach Virginia. Virginians are asked to make a plan, prepare an emergency kit and stay up to date with the latest weather forecast.