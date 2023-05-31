RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is sending 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and other resources to the U.S.-Mexico border at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who asked states for help with security and enforcement.

Gov. Youngkin signed an executive directive Wednesday deploying the 100 troops, 21 supporting personnel and other resources to Texas to address the “border emergency,” pointing to his concerns over drug smuggling across the southern border.

“The U.S.-Mexico border emergency has intensified over the last two years,” Youngkin wrote in the directive. “In addition to the humanitarian crisis of individuals unlawfully entering the United States and the associated human trafficking plight, the flow of illegal drugs—including highly lethal fentanyl— has sharply increased.”

Youngkin is following other Republican governors, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who have directed law enforcement and state National Guard troops to aid Texas in response to Abbott’s letter to governors on May 16.

Abbott urged states to send help after the end of Title 42, which allowed the U.S. to keep migrants from coming across the U.S.-Mexico border to avoid the spread of COVID-19. In his letter, Abbott laid blame on the federal government’s response under President Joe Biden (D).

State Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) criticized Youngkin’s move, accusing the governor of using Virginia National Guard troops for political gain to boost his presidential aspirations.

“Youngkin for President has officially jumped the shark – our VA National Guard troops shouldn’t be used to further presidential ambitions much less fight a MAGA culture war in Texas of all places – Never thought I would see my state so compromised,” Sen. Surovell tweeted.

Under the directive, the National Guard troops and supporting personnel would be deployed for 30 days to help border security operations in Texas. They will have weapons, ammunition, body armor, protective masks, night vision and other devices.

The directive will “remain in full force and in effect” until Sept. 30, unless Youngkin makes any changes.

