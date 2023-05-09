RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order was made on the evening of Monday, May 8, and is in memory of victims who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning and “for strength to the families left behind suffering from their losses.”

The flags were ordered to be lowered immediately on Monday, May 9, and remain at half-staff until sunset. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, were adjusted in accordance with the order.

Another flag order was also announced yesterday and was already in effect as of Monday, May 8. Pursuant to Joe Biden’s Presidential Proclamation, Youngkin ordered flags to remain at half-staff until Thursday, May 11, in respect to the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a mall in Dallas, Texas.