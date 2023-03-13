RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order was made on the morning of Monday, March 13, and is in honor and memory of Rocky Shane Wood.

Wood was the Vice Mayor of the town of Haysi, Chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department and an employee of the Virginia Department of Forestry who was killed while fighting a wildfire on Thursday, March 9.

The flags were ordered to be lowered immediately on Monday, March 13, and remain at half-staff until sunset. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, will be adjusted in accordance with the order.