RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The search for a new Virginia health commissioner is still underway but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has put a physician back at the helm of the state’s health department.

Gov. Youngkin (R) named Dr. Parham Jaberi acting state health commissioner Monday, officials confirmed with 8News, inserting him as the head of the Virginia Department of Health as the hunt for Dr. Colin Greene’s permanent replacement continues.

Greene was ousted as state health commissioner by Senate Democrats in February after leading the department for a little more than a year.

Jaberi’s appointment, first reported by The Washington Post, puts a licensed physician back in charge of Virginia’s health department as commissioner — a requirement under state code.

Jaberi previously served as chief deputy commissioner at the Virginia Department of Health until taking over as the deputy director for medical services for the Fairfax County Health Department last November, according to his Linkedin page.

R. Christopher Lindsay, the state Department of Health’s chief operating officer, led the department after Greene left the post and during the last Virginia Board of Health quarterly meeting on March 23 – the first time the state board met without a health commissioner in place.

Lindsay told reporters at last month’s meeting that he believed the department and board have “continued to thrive” when asked if the board can properly function without a commissioner. But health board members shared concerns over the lack of a commissioner at the meeting.

Board member James Shuler told 8News then that besides a brief update that the commissioner search was in its final stages, the board had heard “very little” on the process.

“As a board, we’re not into micromanaging,” Shuler told 8News at the March 23 meeting. “We specifically don’t have a role in naming a commissioner, but we would like for our thoughts to be considered because we are the board that the commissioner will be working with.”

Shuler told 8News he and others on the board prefer a state health commissioner who is “apolitical.”

“Well, I think that was answered by the Senate of Virginia rejecting his nomination,” Shuler told 8News when asked if he thought Dr. Greene was apolitical. “If you follow my drift.”

Dr. Greene’s tenure as Virginia’s health commissioner was marked by controversial remarks he made about systemic racism and health disparities before the Democratic-controlled state Senate blocked his nomination.

Greene was reprimanded by the Virginia Board of Health last June and faced criticism following a Washington Post report in which he said there was no “compelling” evidence of racism’s impact on infant and maternal mortality rates and labeled gun violence a “Democratic talking point.”