RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you own a vehicle in Virginia, every year you dread opening up your wallet and handing over your hard-earned money to pay personal property taxes on your car. But, if Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) gets his way, you may soon be able to keep your wallet in your pocket.

That’s because Youngkin is challenging the Virginia General Assembly to get rid of the state’s property tax on cars and other motor vehicles.

“It is by far the most hated tax and it may be the most hated element of living in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin told reporters. “Everywhere I go, I constantly hear, please help us get rid of the car tax.”

Currently, Virginians are required to pay a percentage of their cars’ value to their local government every year. A recent study by WalletHub found that Virginia has the highest average vehicle property tax rate in the nation, considerably higher than our neighbors.

“We can work in collaboration with local governments to settle on an increase in local state sales and use taxes,” Youngkin said when asked about offsetting some of the lost revenue by eliminating the car tax.

However, Senator Scott Surovell (D), the incoming Senate Majority Leader, isn’t on board.

“I haven’t met a single constituent of mine that likes the car tax,” Surovell said. “I also haven’t met a single constituent who likes going to the dentist, but we don’t abolish dentists. Taxes are things we use to pay for things. In this case, taxes pay for our schools.”

Plus, Surovell says raising the sales tax tends to disproportionately affect low-income individuals.

“Proposing things like this does not get us off on the right foot when we have to govern together for the next two years,” Surovell said. “I find it all very disappointing. I thought we got beyond this.”

Efforts to repeal the car tax previously gained momentum in Virginia in the late 1990s before eventually stalling.