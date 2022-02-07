Youngkin says campaign’s tweet attacking Hanover high school student was ‘unauthorized’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, leaves the office of Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, after a meeting in Scott’s office at the Capitol Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he regrets a now-deleted tweet from his official campaign account. The tweet sparked an uproar over the weekend for lashing out at a Hanover County High School student and former Gov. Ralph Northam.

Ethan Lynne, a 17-year-old student at Patrick Henry High School, describes himself as a Democrat and Virginia Senate intern on his Twitter profile. He tweeted about a VPM story on the resignation of Kelley Fanto Deetz, the director of historic interpretation and education at Virginia’s Executive Mansion, on Saturday afternoon.

The “Team Youngkin” Twitter account, the governor’s official campaign account, responded to Lynne’s tweet, identifying Lynne and posting a photo of him with Northam from October next to the racist photo on the former governor’s 1984 medical school yearbook page.

“Here’s a picture of Ethan with a man that had a Blackface/KKK photo in his yearbook,” the tweet, which came before 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, almost three hours before VPM’s correction.

State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) called on Youngkin to publicly apologize to Lynne, accusing the governor of “cyber bullying of the worst kind.” State Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) retweeted Lucas, asking “would a CEO attack a child or a Governor or uh……neither?”

The tweet sent by the “Team Youngkin” account was eventually deleted, but the governor did not acknowledge the controversy until Monday morning.

“On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account. I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team,” Youngkin tweeted. “We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us.”

Lynne responded to Youngkin on Monday, tweeting that while the governor addressed the situation he did not apologize or condemn the tweet from his campaign account. “I still hope he does, and that he will take time to recognize the culture of toxicity he has created within his first month of office,” Lynne wrote.

The VPM story and first tweet from Lynne incorrectly stated that the educational space where Deetz taught visitors about enslaved workers in the mansion was being converted into a family room by Youngkin’s staff. VPM made a correction, which Lynne acknowledged in a tweet, after a Youngkin spokesperson later shared the space had not been made into a family room.

Stay with 8News for updates.