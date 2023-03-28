RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting this summer, police chiefs across Virginia will be able to set curfews during times of civil unrest. It’s a law that was just signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin but it’s already stirring up some controversy.

Senate Bill 1455 has gotten some pushback from the Virginia NAACP. The organization responded by saying they are disappointed as the bill has left them with more questions than answers on how it will be imposed.

The governor-signed bill “enables the chief law-enforcement officer of a locality to enact a curfew under certain circumstances during a civil disturbance.” Specifically, these curfews can be set for up to 24 hours if there is a threat of “civil commotion or disturbance.”

The Virginia NAACP says they urged Gov. Youngkin to veto the bill, citing concerns that it gives police chiefs and city leaders the ability to define on their own terms what constitutes a civil disturbance.

To read more, click BELOW: