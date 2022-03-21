RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill to ban the dangerous vehicle modification known as the “Carolina Squat” at a ceremony in Lynchburg on Monday.

The Governor was joined by the family of Jody “BJ” Upton Jr., a young father who was tragically killed in a collision with a Carolina Squat-modified truck earlier this year.

“I’m honored today to be here with BJ’s family, the public servants who acted quickly to move legislation to my desk to address the problem, and the law enforcement heroes who will enforce this new law and keep our roads and highways safer,” Youngkin said. “Nothing can bring BJ back, but with faith, time and love we can begin to heal from the pain of losing him. But the spirit of Virginia is strong, and when Virginians see a problem they come together and act.”

Senate Bill 777 sailed through the General Assembly process in a series of unanimous approvals. The legislation passed both chambers with an emergency clause, meaning that the law will take effect within the next day once it is formally communicated back to the House Clerk’s Office and enrolled in the Act of Assembly.

The bill specifically bans modifications that result in the height of the front bumper being more than four inches greater than the height of the rear bumper.