RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 16 other governors in signing a letter to President Biden calling for COVID-19 vaccination mandates for international travels to be lifted.

The letter specifically requests the requirement to end for all non-U.S. citizen travelers entering the United States. According to the CDC, non-U.S. citizens are currently required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entering the United States.

Youngkin and the other signees of the letter compare the United States policy to that of other countries such as Australia and Israel which have opened their borders over the last several months.

As of August 11, 2022, the Commonwealth of Virginia has recorded just under 2 million cases of COVID-19. Over 21,000 people in the state have died as a result of the virus.

“The rest of the world is moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to normal. It is time for your Administration to do the same,” the letter reads.

The full letter can be read here.