RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As former-president Donald Trump’s criminal proceedings are heating up, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is voicing his support.

Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges stemming from payments made during his 2016 campaign to an adult film star. This is the first time in history that a former president has been charged with a crime.

At 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, Youngkin wrote on Twitter:

Now, this could come as a surprise to some after Trump at one point endorsed Gov. Youngkin in 2021 during his run for governor but then changed his tune in 2022.

The former president had said Youngkin’s last name “sounds Chinese” and even took credit for his win in the governor’s race.

Democratic state senator Louise Lucas also reacted on Twitter, saying, “Donald Trump just learned no one is above the law!”

