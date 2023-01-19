RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited George W. Carver Elementary School on Thursday in support of new Virginia education law.

Youngkin spent the morning reading to fifth graders at the school in an effort to spotlight the Virginia Literacy Act (VLA) — which will provide tools, resources and funding to school divisions across the commonwealth. VLA was passed during last year’s general assembly session but will not take effect until the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

Youngkin said VLA will serve Virginia’s children and allow them to excel — especially those in need of additional help.

“I’ve frequently discussed the idea that in Virginia, we want to have an academic and education system that raises the ceiling for all of our children, and recognizes that we have kids that need some extra support,” Youngkin said. “We can do both.”