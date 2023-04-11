RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the Richmond Marine Terminal to share an update on Virginia’s agricultural industry on Monday, April 10.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), the commonwealth’s agriculture industry provides an impact of over $82 billion to the state’s economy and over 380,000 jobs.

Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports were valued at $5.1 billion in 2022 — eclipsing the previous record set in 2021 by 25%, according to VDACS.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 agriculture and forestry export data, as it is a clear indication of the strength of the Commonwealth’s first and third largest private industries,” Youngkin said. “The 2022 export data provides a tremendous foundation to work from as I prepare to embark on my first international trade mission.”

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Virginia’s top agricultural and forestry exports in 2022 were soybeans — at over $2.3 billion. The product with the largest increase in exports was wood pellets — increasing over 1,379% in 2022.

More facts and figures from VDAC can be found online.